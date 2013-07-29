MILAN The European Commission is demanding that Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) beef up a restructuring plan before it approves a 4 billion euro ($5.3 billion) state bailout for the scandal-hit bank, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia has told Italy that the proposed restructuring plan for the 500-year-old lender was too soft on executive pay, cost-cutting and treatment of creditors, the paper said, citing a letter from Almunia.

A spokesman for the EU Commission said it would not comment on leaks. No comment was immediately available from the Italian economy ministry or the bank, which is at the center of a judicial probe over loss-making derivatives deals carried out by its former management.

The FT cited Almunia as telling Italian Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni that without urgent changes he would launch a full-blown EU probe, a six-month process that could lead to imposed penalties or the forced repayment of the state loans,.

Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third biggest lender, received the state bailout earlier this year to plug a capital shortfall but the EU still has the right to reject the plan, potentially tying the bank up in process or even forcing it to pay the money back.

Almunia said on July 17, a day after the letter cited in the Financial Times, that he was in talks with Italy over the bank's restructuring but no agreement had been reached yet.

The report weighed on the bank's shares, which fell 2 percent to 0.22 euros by 0836 GMT (4.36 a.m. ET)

"The news is negative because a negative opinion from the European Union risks slowing down the recovery of the bank," said ICBPI analyst Marco Sallustio in a note, adding he expected Monte dei Paschi to modify its restructuring plan when it announces first-half results on August 7.

The bank has already announced 4,600 job cuts, the closure of 400 branches and a 1 billion euro capital increase to be launched next year as it tries to rebuild its finances.

Chairman Alessandro Profumo and CEO Fabrizio Viola have refused to say what additional measures were included in the restructuring plan they sent to Brussels last month, although sources have told Reuters the size of the capital increase could be doubled to 2 billion euros.

The FT said that in his letter Almunia disputed as exaggerated an estimate from Saccomanni that 5,000 jobs would be lost if the bank were forced to comply with conditions forcing it to axe its proprietary trading operations and gradually write down its sovereign exposure.

Another point of concern was the proposed continuation of discretionary coupon payments to certain bondholders.

These are likely to include the bank's top investor, a charitable foundation with close links to local politicians which has had to write down the value of its stake in the bank by 4 billion euros over the past two years.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Additional reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Patrick Graham)