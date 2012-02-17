The main entrance at the Monte dei Paschi headquarters is seen in Siena January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

SIENA, Italy The controlling shareholder in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI), Italy's third biggest lender, has until early April at best to find a buyer for some of its stake in the bank if it wants to sell at a premium, sources close to the matter said.

The cash-strapped banking foundation that holds 49 percent of Monte dei Paschi, the world's oldest bank, said this week it would sell up to 15 percent in a move allowing it to cut debt while retaining a blocking minority to veto any hostile moves. [ID:nL5E8DE86R]

At Thursday's closing price, the stake was worth around 540 million euros after a two-day rally in the shares fuelled by expectations the foundation would sell the stake directly to one or more bidders rather than place it on the market.

The foundation has run up 1.1 billion euros in debts to keep its grip on the bank, but now, under pressure from creditors, it is forced to sell and has little time to do so.

The debt crisis at the foundation has put pressure on Monte dei Paschi, regarded as one of the most vulnerable in Europe because of its thin capital base and weak profits.

The Tuscan bank needs to find 3.3 billion euros by June - almost its entire market capitalization - to meet tougher capital requirements set by the European Banking Authority.

With its main shareholder unable to underwrite a capital increase, it has so far ruled out a cash call, saying it can meet the EBA target through asset sales and deleveraging.

But many analysts, and some bank insiders, doubt it will be able to bolster its capital without resorting to a rights issue.

COOL RECEPTION

The foundation - a non-profit entity controlled by Siena's local authorities that is meant to reinvest dividends in social projects - has sought to buy time, asking creditors to extend a mid-March deadline for it to reimburse at least part of the loans, several sources close to the situation told Reuters.

But the creditor banks, which include Credit Suisse, Mediobanca, and a pool of mostly foreign banks headed by JP Morgan, have reacted coldly to the request, the sources said.

They also said that with a shareholder meeting scheduled for April 27 to renew the bank's board members, the foundation will have to submit its list of candidates by early April, according to the bank's bylaws, and that would dictate the sale's timing.

"If the foundation wants one or more buyers to pay a governance premium on top of the market price, it will need to strike a deal before that list is drawn up," one source said.

"Otherwise, any investor can just go to the market and buy the shares there."

TALKS STARTED

Sources involved in negotiations said two Italian private equity funds, Equinox and Clessidra, were in talks to buy part of the 15 percent, although neither had made a formal offer.

BNP Paribas, which already owns Banca Nazionale del Lavoro in Italy, has been often mentioned as a potential suitor, although sources close to the foundation said no tie-up would be considered until the bank is in a position of weakness.

Monte dei Paschi's shares are worth just over 0.34 euros, compared with five euros in early 2007.

Some of the sources said the foundation may have to look beyond private equity funds in its search for long-term, strategic investors, and insisted that other, more suitable players had expressed interest in buying a stake.

"The real suitor doesn't show himself in public," Franco Ceccuzzi, the mayor of Siena and the foundation's majority stakeholder, told Reuters in an interview, without naming names.

"There are alternatives (to the private equity funds). The fact that there are several interested investors means the bank has value and can be revived," he said.

LITTLE PATIENCE

Two sources close to the situation said Rothschild, which advises the foundation, had started a round of talks with potential investors over the stake.

They also said that the foundation is inclined to sell not more than 10 percent to a single buyer, in order not to be forced to ask for clearance from the Bank of Italy.

Another source with direct knowledge of the negotiations said there had been interest for the stake from "entrepreneurs and institutional investors," without elaborating.

But the creditors are showing little patience and "asking for facts, not words," said one of the sources, acknowledging that the foundation needed to come up with a formal offer quickly. Mediobanca and JP Morgan declined to comment. Credit Suisse was not immediately available for comment.

The foundation is hoping that if it can cash in around 400 million euros from the stake sale, which would strengthen its hand as it seeks to restructure its debt.

Another option is to negotiate a bridge loan with a trio of Italian banks - Mediobanca, UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo - to reimburse its foreign creditors and win some breathing space.

Even if the full 15 percent is sold, the foundation would still hold around 33.5 percent of Monte Paschi - big enough to veto any hostile takeover attempt under Italian law.

But whether the stake sale, and other disposals on non-core holdings worth around 200 million, will be enough to mend its finances and keep a grip on the bank further down the line is far from granted.

"I think the bank will have to launch a capital increase of around 1 billion euros by the end of the year," said a bank insider. "At that point, the foundation risks having to dilute its stake even further."

(Additional Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Massimo Gaia; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)