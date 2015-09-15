Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
SIENA, Italy Shareholders at Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) approved on Tuesday the appointment of Massimo Tononi, former head of the Milan stock exchange, as chairman of the bank.
Tononi replaces Alessandro Profumo who left Italy's No. 3 lender in August.
Monte dei Paschi, which emerged as the weakest lender in a European banking sector health-check last year, is carrying out a painful turnaround plan and looking for a buyer.
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
SYDNEY Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
SAN FRANCISCO Twitter Inc is launching a faster version of its mobile service on Wednesday aimed at people with sporadic connections or little data on their smartphone plans, hoping to pick up users in harder-to-reach emerging markets.
LONDON The jury is still out on whether OPEC can rein in a global oil glut but top commodity traders are betting it can by selling stakes in storage tank businesses that profited from oversupply.