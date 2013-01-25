MILAN Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) rose as much as 5 percent after opening lower in volatile trading on Friday, as the bank remains mired in a scandal concerning loss-making structured trades.

The shareholders of the bank, the world's oldest, meet on Friday to vote on a capital increase needed to pay the way for state aid.

Monte dei Paschi this week revealed loss-making derivatives trades that could cost it as much as 720 million euros (US$956 million), pushing the bank centre stage in a crucial general election campaign.

