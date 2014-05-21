MILAN Shareholders in Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) approved on Wednesday a proposal to boost the size of a planned share sale to 5 billion euros ($6.9 billion) to help it absorb a hit on its finances it expects from a Europe-wide bank health check.

At an extraordinary meeting in the bank's hometown of Siena, shareholders agreed to boost the capital increase, initially planned at 3 billion euros, by two billion euros as requested by the bank's management.

The new amount is twice the bank's current market value.

