Futures up on Fed's dovish rate-hike outlook
U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time this year, but indicated it was in no hurry to increase the pace of tightening.
MILAN Shareholders in Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) approved on Wednesday a proposal to boost the size of a planned share sale to 5 billion euros ($6.9 billion) to help it absorb a hit on its finances it expects from a Europe-wide bank health check.
At an extraordinary meeting in the bank's hometown of Siena, shareholders agreed to boost the capital increase, initially planned at 3 billion euros, by two billion euros as requested by the bank's management.
The new amount is twice the bank's current market value.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Danilo Masoni)
LONDON The British government said on Thursday it would refer Rupert Murdoch's planned takeover of European pay-TV group Sky to regulators to decide if the deal was in the public interest.