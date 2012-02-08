Moody's Corp (MCO.N) net income fell 30 percent in the fourth quarter, missing Wall Street estimates, as expenses rose and companies backed away from issuing bonds during the European debt crisis.

Net income declined to $96.2 million, or 43 cents per share, from $137.4 million, or 58 cents a share, a year earlier, the credit rating and financial research company said on Wednesday.

The average estimate from six analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S was 49 cents a share.

Fourth-quarter operating expenses rose 7 percent, which the company said was primarily due to employing more people, increased spending on technology and costs to complete two acquisitions. Higher taxes also reduced profits.

Global revenue for ratings declined 4 percent, driven by a 14 percent drop in corporate finance.

Revenue at ratings competitor Standard & Poor's fell 8 percent in the quarter, the agency's parent, McGraw-Hill Cos Inc MHP.N, reported on January 31.

Moody's Analytics business, which sells financial research, risk management tools and consulting services, worked to offset the decline in ratings. Analytics revenue increased 10 percent in the quarter and made up 35 percent of the corporate total.

Moody's projected that 2012 revenue from the analytics business would increase by a percentage "in the high teens."

Recent acquisitions will contribute about half of the expected revenue growth in the analytic business, executives said. In December Moody's closed on a $77.6 million purchase of Barrie & Hibbert Ltd., a Scotland-based provider of risk modeling tools for insurance companies. In November, Moody's said it had bought a majority stake in Copal Partners, which performs research for financial institutions and corporations.

The company projected that ratings revenue would rise "in the mid-single-digit percentage range."

Chief Executive Officer Raymond McDaniel said on a conference call that the company would raise prices for ratings to reach the revenue projection.

McDaniel said he expects the debt markets to improve through the year. "It is really in the second half of this year that we expect to see revenue growth," he said.

If European debt problems are resolved, the top line could grow more than projected, McDaniel said.

McDaniel said the company would spend more than he had expected in 2012 to comply with new regulations. He estimated the additional cost at $10 million to $15 million, which would be about one-third to one-half less than the increase in 2011.

Governments in the United States and Europe have been tightening regulations on rating agencies after finding that mistakes in ratings on mortgage securities were a cause of the financial crisis.

The company projected a 2012 profit of $2.62 to $2.72 a share, which would be up about 5 percent to 9 percent from $2.49 in 2011.

The year-ago period included 8 cents a share of tax benefits. The provision for income taxes increased in the quarter by $24 million, and the effective tax rate rose to 37 percent from 19.5 percent.

"We had an abnormally low tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2010," Chief Financial Officer Linda Huber said.

Pretax operating income declined 12 percent from a year earlier.

The company said it did not continue buying back shares in the fourth quarter, but issued stock for employee pay. Outstanding shares were down 4 percent at the end of December from a year earlier.

Shares of the rating agency were off 2.5 percent to $37.99 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Mark Porter)