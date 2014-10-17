NEW YORK Morgan Stanley (MS.N) Chief Executive James Gorman said the bank may "optimize" more of its commodities business as it aims for higher shareholder returns.

Speaking on a call with analysts to discuss third-quarter results on Friday, Gorman said the bank is looking for ways to improve earnings and return-on-equity beyond previously announced plans.

"We believe we remain well positioned for further capital actions given the magnitude of our fundamental strategic change and our improving earnings profile," he said.

