Vodafone to add over 2,000 British jobs to improve services
LONDON Mobile operator Vodafone will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market.
NEW YORK Morgan Stanley (MS.N) Chief Executive James Gorman said the bank may "optimize" more of its commodities business as it aims for higher shareholder returns.
Speaking on a call with analysts to discuss third-quarter results on Friday, Gorman said the bank is looking for ways to improve earnings and return-on-equity beyond previously announced plans.
"We believe we remain well positioned for further capital actions given the magnitude of our fundamental strategic change and our improving earnings profile," he said.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Oilfield services firm John Wood Group said on Monday it proposed to buy smaller peer Amec Foster Wheeler for a recommended all-share offer valued at about 2.2 billion pounds ($2.69 billion).
LONDON Shares in British homebuilder Bovis jumped around 8 percent on Monday after it said it was in talks with rival Galliford Try about a possible takeover.