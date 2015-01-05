The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on a building in San Diego, California September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

NEW YORK The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into what Morgan Stanley said was the theft of wealth-management client data by a former employee, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The FBI is coordinating with other agencies in the probe of the data breach, which was announced by the bank on Monday morning.

Morgan Stanley had said it alerted regulatory and law enforcement agencies, but did not name which ones.

