The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on the company's world headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Morgan Stanley (MS.N) said on Wednesday it has raised $1.7 billion for its eighth direct investment real estate fund.

The fund, called North Haven Real Estate Fund VIII Global, has already made investments in the United States, U.K., Austria, Japan and Australia.

The fund's investors include public and private pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies and family offices, said John Klopp, co-chief executive officer and co-chief investment officer for Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing.

Morgan Stanley renamed its closed-end funds across private equity, real estate and credit earlier this year to North Haven as a result of new regulatory rules.

(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)