Lyft valued at $7.5 billion in new funding round: source
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
Morgan Stanley (MS.N) said on Wednesday it has raised $1.7 billion for its eighth direct investment real estate fund.
The fund, called North Haven Real Estate Fund VIII Global, has already made investments in the United States, U.K., Austria, Japan and Australia.
The fund's investors include public and private pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies and family offices, said John Klopp, co-chief executive officer and co-chief investment officer for Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing.
Morgan Stanley renamed its closed-end funds across private equity, real estate and credit earlier this year to North Haven as a result of new regulatory rules.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)
LONDON Unilever promised shareholders a multi-billion euro rewards package on Thursday after February's $143 billion takeover offer from Kraft Heinz jolted it into a corporate makeover aimed at proving it can go it alone.
SAN FRANCISCO Even with the U.S. economy boasting impressive job growth and domestic equity markets near record highs, a fragmented recovery has left many states struggling to close budget deficits nearly a decade after the 2008 financial crisis.