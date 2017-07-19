Morgan Stanley gives Goldman a lesson in diversity

The Morgan Stanley logo is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 19, 2017.

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - James Gorman is teaching rival Wall Street boss Lloyd Blankfein the benefits of diversity. Stabilizing the fixed-income trading unit isn’t the only way his Morgan Stanley showed Goldman Sachs its tail for the second quarter in a row. His growing capital-light wealth unit helped, too.

Morgan Stanley on Wednesday said it earned $1.6 billion for shareholders in the three months to the end of June, equating to an annualized return on equity of 9.1 percent. That might not sound like such a big victory over its longstanding competitor, which on Tuesday reported an 8.7 percent annualized return.

But Goldman had the benefit of a tax rate which, at 27 percent, was 5 percentage points lower. Apply that to Morgan Stanley’s earnings and strip out a roughly $80 million one-off UK tax charge, and annualized ROE jumps to 10.2 percent.

The recent overhaul of fixed-income trading to slash costs and reallocate resources is a big part of the success. The unit’s revenue fell just 4 percent from the same period last year – better than any of its peers and far ahead of laggard Goldman’s 40 percent drop. The difference is even starker considering that the two firms' client footprints are far more similar than they are to those of JPMorgan, Citigroup or Bank of America; the two investment banks rely more heavily on traditional asset managers and hedge funds than the universal banks, which have rafts of corporate clients.

Wealth management provides the best juice, though. It now accounts for 43 percent of Morgan Stanley’s revenue but uses just a quarter of its capital. The investment bank, by contrast, soaks up 57 percent of it to produce half the top line. And wealth’s pre-tax margin in the second quarter breached Gorman’s full-year target of 25 percent. As a result, the division’s net income jumped by nearly a third from a year earlier on a 9 percent revenue increase.

Gorman’s actions to fix trading and bulk up wealth management have created a firm more flexible, diversified and profitable than Goldman. Shareholders rewarded Gorman on Wednesday morning by pushing his firm’s stock price just above 1.2 times book value – and strikingly, ahead of Goldman’s. If he can keep earnings stable and consistent, he may be wearing the valuation crown for some time to come.