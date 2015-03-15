U.S. law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius said it will establish a Singapore office by combining with Stamford Law Corp, its latest recent move to expand by taking on lawyers from other firms.

The operation in Singapore, to be called Morgan Lewis Stamford, will act as a center for further expansion in South East Asia and Indian markets, the largest U.S. law firm by number of lawyers said in a statement.

The deal will take effect on April 1, said Morgan Lewis, which has more than 2,000 lawyers worldwide.

With the addition of 80 Stamford lawyers, Morgan Lewis, which already had offices in Tokyo and Beijing, said it will set up a "business transactions, litigation, and arbitration powerhouse to serve clients with strategic interest in Singapore and across the Asian market."

Morgan Lewis, which is known for its labor and employment practice, in November agreed to take on most of the partners from Boston law firm Bingham McCutchen after months of negotiations.

