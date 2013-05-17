Morgans Hotel Group Co (MHGC.O), in the midst of a proxy battle and facing investor opposition to a deal with Ron Burkle-controlled Yucaipa Companies, said it had rejected two takeover bids from a large international hotel company in the past six months.

Shares in Morgans Hotel, which said the offer price from the hotel company was "not sufficiently attractive", rose as much as 21 percent on Friday. They were trading up 13 percent at $6.99 late afternoon on the Nasdaq.

Morgans said in a statement on Friday that the suitor, which it did not name, had offered in November to buy all of its outstanding common stock for $7.50 per share in cash.

"The company's board responded that it was not interested at the proposed price, but that it might entertain a proposal at a significantly higher price," Morgans said.

The boutique hotel operator said it had received a similar proposal from the same suitor at the same price in February, and that its position remained unchanged.

Morgans said it released the statement as part of a clarification to a filing by its shareholder Yucaipa Companies that mentioned "an offer," which some wrongly thought referred to a deal with Yucaipa. (link.reuters.com/tev28t)

In April, Morgans entered a deal with Yucaipa, whereby the investor agreed to cancel $230 million worth of convertible notes, preferred stock and stock warrants, in exchange for Morgans-owned Delano South Beach hotel and The Light Group, a Las Vegas-based nightclub operator.

As per that deal, Morgans was also scheduled to launch a $100 million rights offering, which private equity firm Yucaipa would backstop at no-fee, should the rights not be exercised in full. Yucaipa is controlled by supermarket magnate Ron Burkle.

Including warrants, Yucaipa holds about 27.9 percent of Morgans as of May 16, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Another large Morgans shareholder, OTK Associates LLC, which has been waging a proxy war to overhaul the company's board, has opposed the Yucaipa exchange deal.

On May 14, the Delaware Court of Chancery ruled that Morgans could not consummate the deal until the issue was properly discussed by the board.

Both OTK and Yucaipa declined to comment on Friday's announcement.

(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Anthony Kurian)