Morgan Stanley (MS.N) on Wednesday said third-quarter earnings from retail brokerage and wealth management soared, powered by higher commissions, fees and record in-flows of new client assets.

The firm's wealth management division, mostly comprised by retail brokerage joint venture Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, boosted net revenue by 5 percent to $3.26 billion from a year earlier, about a third of Morgan Stanley's overall revenue.

Pretax income from continuing operations rose 29 percent to $362 million, mostly as revenue growth outpaced expenses. Results were muted, though, by losses on hedges against co-investment and deferred-compensation plans.

Morgan Stanley retained $310 million of pretax income from the joint venture formed with Citigroup's (C.N) Smith Barney in a June 2009 transaction.

Total client assets fell by 2 percent to $1.56 billion from the year-ago period, even as stocks plunged. Offsetting market weakness, customers added a record $15.5 billion of net new assets, more than the previous two quarters combined.

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney managed to improve results in the worst markets since the crash of 2008, a period marked by extreme volatility, a sovereign debt crisis in Europe and a downgrade of the United States' credit rating.

Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman in a statement said the brokerage sold more equity derivatives and interest rate products to clients, and made progress integrating its brokerage operations with Smith Barney, "demonstrating resilience" in a tough quarter.

WORK TO DO

There is still much work to do creating a business that will, as Gorman expects, bolster Morgan Stanley and help it outperform other investment banks. The division's pretax margin, a measure of profitability, inched up to 11 percent from 9 percent in the second quarter but well short of Gorman's 20 percent target.

The largest U.S. brokerage also continues to shrink in terms of headcount: Morgan Stanley's ranks fell by 5 percent to 17,291 from the year before through a combination of culling under-performers and departures to rivals. Morgan Stanley originally had projected a range of 17,500 to 18,500 advisers.

Gorman, formerly head of Merrill Lynch's brokerage, also continues to play catch up with his former employer.

Annualized average revenue rose 9 percent to $747,000 per Morgan Stanley adviser, a 9 percent improvement from last year but still lagging the $854,000 averaged by Merrill's brokers.

