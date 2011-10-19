NEW YORK Morgan Stanley (MS.N) swung to a $2.15 billion profit in the third quarter, helped by a large accounting gain.

Below are analyst comments on the results:

MATT MCCORMICK, PORTFOLIO MANAGER, BAHL & GAYNOR INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC, CINCINNATI:

"I expected a worse quarter. A few weeks ago, they were under a tremendous amount of pressure, and they weathered that storm. But all the big banks are taking these debt value adjustments, and these gains will become losses. These banks are all setting themselves up for losses eventually. It's like QE -- enjoy your cotton candy while it lasts."

