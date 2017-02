Morgan Stanley (MS.N) Chief Executive Officer James Gorman will take over the role of chairman at the start of 2012, as John Mack retires from that role, the bank said Thursday.

Mack led the bank through the financial crisis as CEO and remained as chairman when Gorman took on that role in 2010. The bank had planned two-year transition period.

The changes are effective January 1, at which point Mack will retire from a full-time role but remain a senior advisor to Morgan Stanley.

(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)