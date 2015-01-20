German prosecutors expect rulings in VW scandal this year: report
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
NEW YORK Morgan Stanley's new target for how much revenue it will pay to investment bankers and traders will go even lower in a better revenue environment, Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said in an interview on Tuesday.
Morgan Stanley said in a strategic update that it plans to pay 39 percent or less of revenue from institutional securiites to those employees in a flat revenue environment. That compares to a prior target, outlined by Chief Executive James Gorman in June, of 40 percent or less, depending on revenue.
"Most important, it's 39 percent in a flat revenue environment as distinct from previously looking for more revenue," Porat in an interview. "That means there's operating leverage: a lower compensation ratio in a higher revenue environment."
She also said Morgan Stanley had a "very challenging" fourth quarter in commodities because of the decline in oil prices.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON Comcast Corp, Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc said Friday they would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.