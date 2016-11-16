LONDON A 2 billion euro ($2.14 billion) leveraged loan financing to back Advent International’s acquisition of French aerospace company Safran's (SAF.PA) biometrics and security business Morpho has launched to earlybird investors, banking sources said on Wednesday.

A meeting took place on November 15 to show the financing to banks and a select group of institutional investors, before it launches to general syndication on November 28, the sources said.

It is a highly anticipated deal for the leveraged loan market, which has been deprived of event-driven financings. It is expected to draw big tickets from both banks and funds looking to invest in new paper, for a strong company with attractive yields, the sources said.

The first-lien loan will be split between euros and dollars, with around half to two-thirds denominated in euros, the sources said.

Pricing is expected to be in line with the market, at around 425bp over Libor/Euribor with a 1% floor.

Goldman Sachs is left lead on the dollar tranche and is also active bookrunner on the euro tranche alongside Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank. Other bookrunners are BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, HSBC, Lloyds, JP Morgan, Natixis, Nomura, Societe Generale and UBS.

In addition to the first-lien, there will be around €500m of subordinated paper. The pre-placed preferred equity piece is expected to be similar to a shareholder loan, but provided by third party lenders.

Advent declined to comment.

Advent will combine Morpho with Oberthur Technologies, which it majority owns, to create a leading company in identification and security, based in France, with over €2.8bn in revenue.

