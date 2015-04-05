Trump aides, lawmakers hold talks to revive healthcare bill
WASHINGTON Top White House officials met moderate and conservative Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday in an effort to revive a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.
FRANKFURT Morphosys still believes that its MOR202 compound has a good chance of becoming a success after U.S. drugmaker Celgene scrapped cooperation on the drug candidate, the German company's chief executive told a newspaper.
"We are still testing the MOR202 compound in the first clinical phase and still see it as promising," German weekly Welt am Sonntag quoted Simon Moroney as saying in an interview published on Sunday.
The compound is viewed as a possible treatment for multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.
Morphosys and Celgene agreed last month to end their cooperation on MOR202, pushing Morphosys' stock down more than 20 percent.
"Investors' initial reaction is always the same. First everyone thinks that the project is dead if a cooperation fails," Moroney said.
He said Morphosys would make further decisions on the future of MOR202 once a Phase 1/2a trial of the compound was completed, adding he expected results of the trial to be available by the end of the year.
CHICAGO About one in 10 pregnant women with confirmed Zika infections had a fetus or baby with birth defects, offering the clearest picture yet of the risk of Zika infection during pregnancy, U.S. researchers said on Tuesday.
(Reuters Health) – - A combination of advanced scaffold material and so-called adult stem cells improves the healing of rotator cuff tendon tears over surgery alone, a study in rats suggests.