Yemen cancer patients struggle to survive war shortages
SANAA Thousands of cancer patients in Yemen are being forced to seek life-saving medicines on the black market as the health system buckles after two years of war.
FRANKFURT German biotech company Morphosys expects its upcoming rheumatism drug MOR 103 to generate sales of more than $1 billion per year, if it succeeds in getting marketing approvals, its chief executive told Reuters.
"The market for rheumatism medications has a volume of $15 billion to $20 billion annually and there are a few ones which have sales of several billions of dollars," Simon Moroney said in an interview published on Friday.
MOR 103 has proven to be an effective medicament in a Phase 1b/2a-study and Morphosys will be looking for a partner to develop it further, he said, adding several major pharmaceutical companies have already expressed interest.
($1 = 0.7721 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Marilyn Gerlach)
SANAA Thousands of cancer patients in Yemen are being forced to seek life-saving medicines on the black market as the health system buckles after two years of war.
HAMBURG Germany has culled 776,000 farm chickens, turkeys, ducks and other types of poultry since November to combat bird flu, its agriculture ministry said on Monday.
TAIPEI Taiwan has culled nearly 130,000 poultry since the start of this year as authorities on Tuesday reported a fresh strain of bird flu cases on the island.