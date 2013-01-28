British singer-songwriter Morrissey performs during the International Song Festival in Vina del Mar city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, in this file photo taken February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

LOS ANGELES British rock singer Morrissey is postponing six performances on his U.S. tour due to a bleeding ulcer, his spokeswoman said on Sunday.

"Morrissey is expected to make a full recovery and thanks everyone concerned for their support during this time," his representative Lauren Papapietro said in a statement.

Morrissey, the former lead singer for 1980s alternative rock band The Smiths, checked into Beaumont Hospital on Friday in the Detroit suburb of Royal Oak, Papapietro said.

She declined to say if he remains hospitalized.

Due to his bleeding ulcer, Morrissey is postponing his upcoming shows in Asheville, North Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee; Atlanta, Georgia; Lawrence, Kansas; Clear Lake, Iowa; and Lincoln, Nebraska, Papapietro said.

He plans to resume his tour on February 9 in Las Vegas.

Due to an illness in his band, Morrissey, 53, canceled his show Thursday in Flint, Michigan, and postponed a Friday night performance in Minneapolis and another engagement set for Saturday night in Chicago, Papapietro said.

Morrissey, whose hits include "First of the Gang to Die" and "Irish Blood, English Heart," toured North America last fall, played some shows in Australia and New Zealand in December and returned to the United States this month.

He kicked off his latest tour with a performance of his unreleased song "Action is My Middle Name" on "The Late Show with David Letterman" in New York.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Kevin Gray and Stacey Joyce)