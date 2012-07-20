July 20 For one group of investors looking to
get banks to pay for their mortgage misdeeds, the clock is
ticking.
Investors that bought mortgage bonds during the housing boom
are putting increasing pressure on banks to buy back loans that
have since gone sour.
For some investors, time is running out because of a statute
of limitations.
That statute does not apply to mortgage bonds guaranteed by
government-sponsored entities like Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac.
But the statute does apply to investors in "private label"
mortgage bonds, which have no government guarantee.
The statute of limitations is six years. Many of the worst
of the private-label mortgage bonds were issued in 2006 and
2007, meaning investors have to sell mortgages back to banks by
this year or next year.
"People are laying down their markers and making sure they
don't miss their window," said Chris Katopis, the executive
director of the lobbying group the Association of Mortgage
Investors.
When selling the mortgage securities, banks made promises or
"representations and warranties" about the loans packaged into
the bonds. Investors can ask banks to buy back bad mortgages if
these promises were evidently broken, for reasons such as poor
underwriting, insufficient verification of income or other
documentation errors.
Banks are receiving more requests to buy back bad home loans
from private label mortgage bond investors as well as Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac. Bank of America said earlier this week that its
outstanding claims from private investors jumped 77 percent to
$8.6 billion in the second quarter from the first quarter, while
outstanding requests from Fannie and Freddie rose 35 percent to
$10.97 billion.
For statute of limitation claims, lawyers can bicker before
a judge over when the clock should start: the day the deal was
closed, or the day the alleged breach of contract occurred, for
example.
But the most conservative legal approach is for investors to
assume a six-year-time frame, lawyers said. "Most lawyers view
it as better to be safe," says Isaac Gradman, an attorney who
specializes in mortgage-backed securities litigation and the
author of the blog The Subprime Shakeout.
Private investors can't sue mortgage originators
individually. They must cobble support from at least 25 percent
of the note holders. That makes such lawsuits difficult to
launch in the first place.
(Reporting By Michelle Conlin; Editing by Kenneth Barry)