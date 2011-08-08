BANGALORE Everything seems to be going downhill for U.S. mortgage insurers.

For some, the wounds inflicted by the housing crisis may prove fatal, and those that soldier on may be barred from writing new insurance as they hold too much risk -- changing the face of U.S. mortgage insurance and the housing market.

MGIC Investment Corp (MTG.N), Radian Group Inc (RDN.N), PMI Group Inc PMI.N, Genworth Financial Inc (GNW.N) and Old Republic International Corp (ORI.N) insured millions of mortgages during the housing boom.

But when the loans went bust, they were left taking large losses, lowering their capital and raising their risk ratios.

The insurers sold assets and tapped the markets to pay out billions of dollars over the last three years to cover defaults, but still hold too much risk and may need to raise more cash.

The maximum allowed risk-to-capital ratio is 25-to-1, but insurers are either above that limit or inching toward it, prompting regulators to stop them from writing new insurance or issuing temporary waivers that let them operate for now.

MIC, one of PMI's main insurance underwriting units, has ratios at more than double the maximum allowed -- around 58-to-1 -- that are raising eyebrows and unflattering comparisons.

"58:1 is glaringly high . far higher than any of its peers," said Susquehanna analyst Jack Micenko. "Triad Guaranty Insurance Corp had a risk to capital ratio of 42.7-1 before it was ultimately shut down."

PMI said MIC is already at the point where its principal insurance regulator can shut it down. Asked about a possible bankruptcy, PMI spokesman Bill Horning said the company was "evaluating opportunities," but declined to give further details.

"We believe statutory insolvency is possible by the end of 2011 or in early 2012," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Miles Kaschalk said.

Genworth, which stuck with its loss-making mortgage insurance unit in the face of investor discontent and a plummeting stock price, said it may look to split the business.

Rating agency S&P has little faith in mortgage insurers, and has lowered its rating on PMI, Genworth and Old Republic's mortgage insurance units further into junk territory, and said the outlook for the companies was negative.

UNITS OF UNITS OF UNITS .

When mortgage insurers found their risk ratios would bar them from writing new business, they have often created new capitalized units and begun operating through them.

"We have been seeing this time and again. The holding company doesn't have enough capital so they open a unit. A few months down the line, the unit also gets in a stew, so the unit starts another unit," said Susquehanna's Micenko.

But now there are signs that regulators and the insurers' largest source of business, the government mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, are tiring of that tactic.

Old Republic said it has not yet been able to get approval from regulators and the mortgage titans to have its newly-minted unit write insurance, and has warned the new business production could cease, at least temporarily, by the end of this month.

PMI's main unit is currently barred from writing new business in six states and expects more states to issue bans, adding its new PMI Mortgage Assurance Co (PMAC) unit may also face trouble due to regulatory action.

"At some point, the problems at the holding company are going to have a spill over," said Micenko.

HOUSING GLOOM

As mortgage insurers are forced to pull back, the outlook for an already fragile housing market grows bleaker.

One well-known mortgage expert said the biggest risk if the private mortgage insurers go away is to the lower end of the housing market.

"It's the only game in town for lower- and middle-income people (with) low (credit) scores," said Daniel Alpert, managing partner of investment bank Westwood Capital, noting the biggest users of mortgage insurance now are U.S. government-backed programs like FHA, where people can buy houses with down-payments of as low as 5 percent.

"You kill the mortgage insurers, you kill that program," said Alpert, adding, however, that there were questions about the wisdom of the program in the first place.

"They wrote loans at very, very low down-payments that we said in 2009 were unsustainable, and they're proving to be so. Mortgage insurance is meant to be an unlikely pay, not a certain pay."

And new rules that will pare back government involvement in the mortgage market and may require banks to keep part of the loans they make on their books for all but the safest loans, will also hurt the insurers.

"New regulatory proposals may cripple mortgage insurers and limit their ability to write the business they badly need to rebuild their capital," said Standard & Poors analyst Ron Joas.

The new rule may also mean that only the largest banks have the ability and the balance sheet to issue mortgages and keep a part of the loans on their books.

"We could see an even higher concentration of originations with the major money lenders, such as Bank of America (BAC.N), Wells Fargo (WFC.N) and Chase Bank (JPM.N)," S&P analysts said in a recent client note.

S&P has also cut the U.S. government's credit rating, prompting cuts to the ratings of Fannie and Freddie, which could result higher mortgage rates.

All this could result in a stagnant housing market over the longer term, they warned.

It also has analysts asking questions about a large-scale restructuring of the private mortgage insurance sector, in which stronger companies, with rich parents, could consolidate the smaller or at-risk players.

One of the few mortgage insurers still doing relatively well is AIG's (AIG.N) United Guaranty, which prompted one analyst to ask AIG Chief Executive Bob Benmosche on a conference call whether he was interested in rolling up competitors.

His response is in many ways emblematic of the state the industry finds itself in.

"We don't see any need to help anyone else out," he said.

(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca and Rachel Chitra in Bangalore. Additional reporting by Ben Berkowitz in New York, Editing by Ian Geoghegan)