NEW YORK Oil prices on Tuesday fell close to its lowest in a week as the market discounted the latest talk by OPEC that it would extend output cuts beyond June.
NEW YORK Late payments on U.S. mortgages fell in the third quarter to the lowest in nearly seven years, returning to a level last seen prior to the housing bust, according to a survey from a mortgage industry group released on Friday.
The delinquency rate on home loans decreased to 5.85 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis in the third quarter. It has fallen for six straight quarters to its lowest since the fourth quarter of 2007, the Mortgage Bankers Association's latest National Delinquency Survey showed.
The share of mortgages in the foreclosure process at the end of the third quarter was 2.39 percent, down 10 basis points from the second quarter and 69 basis points lower than one year ago. This was the lowest foreclosure inventory rate seen since the fourth quarter of 2007, the MBA said.
The top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Banking Committee told bankers gathered in Washington on Tuesday that his party would not support drastic changes to the Dodd-Frank financial reform law.
NEW YORK U.S. and European shares tumbled on Tuesday on concerns that higher interest rates and pro-growth U.S. policies were on hold, boosting safe-haven Treasuries and gold prices, while the euro hit a more than six-week high against the dollar on soothed French election worries.