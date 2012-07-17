The drought damaging the United States corn crop likely won't dent fertilizer sales, Mosaic Co (MOS.N) said on Tuesday after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.

The results and bullish forecast helped push the company's stock up 3 percent in premarket trading.

Drought is affecting about 55 percent of the contiguous United States, which accounts for half of the world's corn exports. The bad weather comes just as corn should be pollinating, and the lack of moisture harms final yields.

Just this week, U.S. Department of Agriculture slashed its weekly corn crop condition rating by the biggest amount in nearly a decade.

The drought is not good news for Mosaic, as farmers likely will apply less potash and phosphate -- the company's main products -- in August and September as corn plants die.

However, Mosaic's global reach should help offset any demand dip from the drought, and the company expects another "good year" for its fiscal year that began June 1, Chief Executive Jim Prokopanko said.

"Despite the current drought in the U.S. corn belt, farm economics remain compelling, and farmers around the world continue to be incented to use our products to increase their crop yields," he said in a statement.

The company posted net income of $507.3 million, or $1.19 per share, for its fiscal fourth quarter, compared with $649.2 million, or $1.45 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts expected $1.15 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 1 percent to $2.82 billion but beat the $2.55 billion analysts had expected.

The company doubled its quarterly dividend to 25 cents a shares. It was Mosaic's second dividend increase this year.

Prices for phosphate, the second-most important fertilizer for farmers to apply and a key Mosaic product, fell to $494 per metric ton in the quarter from $574 a year earlier.

Prices for potash rose to $455 per metric ton.

(Reporting By Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Lisa Von Ahn)