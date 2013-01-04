Mosaic CEO Jim Prokopanko speaks during the Reuters Food and Agriculture Summit in Chicago March 15, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

Mosaic Co's (MOS.N) quarterly operating profit fell 30 percent and the fertilizer producer said it expects potash margins to fall further in the current quarter reflecting its recent low-priced contract with China.

"Our fiscal third quarter guidance reflects the lower Canpotex potash contract price in China and a higher proportion of international standard grade shipments," Chief Executive Jim Prokopanko said in a statement.

China has been aggressively negotiating for lower potash prices and, in December, Sinofert Holdings Ltd (0297.HK) signed a deal with Canpotex Ltd at a steep discount. Canpotex is the offshore sales agency for Potash Corp (POT.TO), Mosaic and Agrium Inc (AGU.TO).

Mosaic said it expects to sell between 1.5 million and 1.8 million tonnes of potash in the third quarter, with prices ranging between $370 and $400 per tonne, down from $443 per tonne in the second quarter.

Operating earnings for the second quarter fell 30 percent to $560 million, from $797 million a year earlier.

The company reported a net income, of $629 million, or $1.47 per share, including tax benefits, for the quarter ended November 30. It posted a profit of $624 million, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.02 per share, beating analysts' expectations of $0.93 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue declined 17 percent to $2.5 billion.

Potash sales volume for the second quarter fell 17 percent to 1.5 million tonnes.

The Minnesota-based company cut its forecast for phosphate and potash sales last November, citing uncertain supply contracts with China and India.

Mosaic shares closed at $56.77 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have risen 8 percent in the past year, while the Thomson Reuters United States Agricultural Chemicals Index .TRXFLDUSPCHMA fell about 6 percent for the same period.

