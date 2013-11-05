U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co (MOS.N) reported sharply lower quarterly earnings on Tuesday as prices of potash and phosphate fell and buyers were cautious.

Net earnings for the third quarter fell to $124 million, or 29 cents per share, from $417 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

