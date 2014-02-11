U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co (MOS.N) reported a 79 percent plunge in quarterly profit on Tuesday as prices fell.

A slide in grain prices and last summer's breakup of the Belarusian Potash Co caused a sharp drop in the price of the crop nutrients potash and phosphate.

Net earnings for the fourth quarter slid to $129 million, or 30 cents per share, the company's second-smallest quarterly profit in four years. A year earlier, it earned $616 million, or $1.44 per share.

Revenue dropped 8 percent to $2.2 billion.

The results included one-time items that weakened earnings by 6 cents per share.

Analysts, on average, expected Mosaic to earn 42 cents a share on sales of $1.86 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Plymouth, Minnesota-based company also said it will buy back $1 billion of its shares, topping up a $2 billion repurchase program announced in December.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)