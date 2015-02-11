U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co's (MOS.N) fourth-quarter profit nearly tripled, helped by strong demand for phosphates and potash.

The company's shares were up 1.9 percent at $51.74 before the bell on Wednesday.

Mosaic, the world's largest producer of finished phosphate products, said it expects to sell 2.8-3.1 million tonnes of phosphates at $440-$465 per tonne in the current quarter.

The company sold 2.7 million tonnes of phosphate at an average price of $414 per tonne in the first quarter last year.

Mosaic, which is also North America's second-biggest potash producer, said it expects to sell 2.0-2.3 million tonnes of potash at an average rate of $270-$295 per tonne.

The company sold 2.4 million tonnes of potash at an average price of $267 per tonne in the same quarter last year.

Net earnings attributable to Mosaic rose to $360.7 million, or 97 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $128.9 million, or 30 cents per share a year earlier.

The Plymouth, Minnesota-based company had a gain of 10 cents per share, which includes tax benefits.

Net sales rose 9 percent to $2.38 billion.

The company sold 3.3 million tonnes of phosphate at an average price of $448 per tonne and 2.3 million tonnes of potash at an average price of $295 per tonne.

"... Demand exceeded our expectations as customers came to the market in force, seeking to replenish empty inventories ahead of an expected strong spring application season in North America," Chief Executive Jim Prokopanko said in a statement.

The company said it expects capital expenses and investments in the range of $1.1 billion-$1.4 billion in 2015.

