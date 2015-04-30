Potash Corp of Saskatchewan's (POT.TO) (POT.N) quarterly profit missed estimates and the company cut its full-year profit forecast, citing lower-than-expected potash prices.

Smaller U.S. rival Mosaic Co (MOS.N) also reported a profit that fell short of estimates, hurt by lower phosphate margins.

Both Potash and Mosaic reported higher prices for potash in the quarter ended March 31. But Potash, the world's biggest fertilizer company by market value, warned that 2015 prices for the crop nutrient would likely be lower than expected.

Potash prices are yet to recover after a collapse in 2013, which was triggered by top producer Russia's Uralkali (URKA.MM) exiting a trading venture with Belarus. Prices have improved since then but are under pressure due to increased competition.

Potash cut its full-year profit forecast to $1.75-$2.05 per share from $1.90-$2.20 per share, sending its shares down 3.3 percent in premarket trading.

The company also forecast second-quarter profit of 45 cents to 55 cents per share, lower than analysts' average estimate of 56 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Potash, the second-biggest potash producer by output after Russia's Uralkali OAO (URKA.MM), reported an adjusted profit of 44 cents per share, missing the average analyst estimate of 49 cents.

Mosaic earned 70 cents per share excluding items in the first quarter, missing analysts' average estimate of 74 cents.

Potash's revenue slipped marginally to $1.67 billion, Mosaic's rose 7.7 percent to $2.14 billion.

(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)