U.S.-based fertilizer company Mosaic Co (MOS.N), which operates potash mines in western Canada and phosphate facilities in the United States, is facing unprecedented transportation backlogs in North America, Chief Executive Officer Jim Prokopanko said on Tuesday.

Frigid temperatures and heavy snow have hampered railway movement of commodities, he said on a conference call with analysts to discuss quarterly results.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)