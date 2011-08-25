TORONTO Mosaid Technologies MSD.TO said on Thursday it would finish its review of a C$480 million ($485 million) hostile takeover bid from rival WiLan (WIN.TO) by September 7, and asked shareholders to take no action before then.

Ottawa-based Mosaid, a holder of semiconductor patents, said its preliminary review found WiLan's offer to be opportunistic and undervalued the company.

WiLan, which makes money by developing and licensing intellectual property for the communications and consumer electronics markets, offered C$38 a share for Mosaid last week, underscoring the global race for technology patents to use as weapons in litigation and in cross-licensing.

In a conference call to discuss its first-quarter results, Mosaid said its patent portfolio was attracting growing interest after major deals in the asset class.

"There is no question that the Nortel patent auction ... sparked a complete re-examination of patents as an asset class," said Mosaid Chief Executive John Lindgren.

Apple (AAPL.O), Microsoft (MSFT.O), Research In Motion RIM.TO and others paid $4.5 billion in July to thwart Google's (GOOG.O) attempt to snare thousands of bankrupt Nortel's patents.

And Google, needing to beef up its patent portfolio to protect its Android mobile phone software from legal attack, announced a $12.5 billion deal last week to buy Motorola Mobility (MMI.N) to gain access to one of the mobile phone industry's largest patent libraries.

"Public markets and private equity groups are evaluating patent portfolios in a very different manner than was the case in late May, three short months ago, and companies such as Mosaid are attracting a new level of investor interest," Lindgren said on the conference call.

WiLan's unsolicited offer expires on September 28 but Mosaid has not yet said whether it will open its data room to other companies in a search for a white knight bidder.

Both WiLan and Mosaid develop and acquire patents with the main aim of winning licensing deals from companies that use the technology, rather than using the intellectual property in their own products.

WiLan has approached Mosaid about a takeover several times over the last few years.

Mosaid, whose revenue is derived from intellectual property agreements, forecast full-year revenue on Thursday of between C$85 million and C$90 million.

It reported revenue of C$18.3 million in the first quarter, ended July 31, compared with C$18.5 million a year earlier.

($1=$0.99 Canadian)

(Reporting by Pav Jordan; editing by Janet Guttsman and Peter Galloway)