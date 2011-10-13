Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
Oct 13 - Mosaid Technologies MSD.TO has time till November 1 to seek alternatives to fellow Canadian patent company WiLan Inc's (WIN.TO) hostile C$480 million takeover bid.
On Thursday, Mosaid said the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) denied WiLan's request to cease trade Mosaid's shareholder rights plan on October 14.
WiLan said it will extend its C$38-per-share all-cash bid for Mosaid until November 1 when the poison pill is scheduled to cease trade.
The stockholder rights plan -- commonly referred to as a poison pill -- protects shareholder interests and allows the board to seek out alternatives.
"The decision now affords Mosaid shareholders the opportunity to consider and accept WiLan's offer," WiLan said in a separate statement.
On Wednesday, Mosaid said it has received a "meaningfully stronger" expression of interest from a private equity firm.
WiLan shares were down 3 percent at C$6.14 in midday trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian, Maju Samuel)
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.