PORTLAND, Ore Federal agents have arrested a man charged with setting fire to a mosque in Oregon last year, two days after the arrest of a Somali-born teen accused of trying to bomb a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony.

Cody Seth Crawford, who was arrested without incident on Wednesday, was indicted on charges of arson and damaging religious property in connection with the fire at the Salman Alfarisi Islamic Center in Corvallis, federal officials said on Thursday.

The two-page indictment said Crawford, 24, set the blaze on November 28 "because of the race, color and ethnic characteristics of ... individuals associated with that property."

"Burning a house of worship because of hatred toward members of one religion is not just an attack on that religion, it is an attack on our core American values," Assistant U.S. Attorney General Thomas Perez said in a statement announcing the indictment, returned on Wednesday.

If convicted on both counts, Crawford, a resident of Corvallis, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and could spend up to 30 years behind bars. He was due in court later on Thursday for arraignment.

The Portland Oregonian newspaper, citing an FBI affidavit, reported that Crawford had two other brushes with the law in December including an incident in which he was detained by police and hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation after he was seen waving a knife and ranting angrily about Islam.

The fire at the mosque in November was confined to one office in the building and nobody was hurt.

But U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said the next day that federal authorities were investigating whether the arson was motivated by the arrest of a Somali-born teen, Mohamed Osman Mohamud, in a sting operation involving a fake bomb he is accused of trying to detonate at a crowded Christmas tree lighting on November 26 in Portland.

Mohamud, now 20, took some classes at Oregon State University in Corvallis, about 80 miles south of Portland, and had occasionally attended prayers at the Corvallis mosque.

Mohamud, a naturalized U.S. citizen, has pleaded not guilty to federal charges and is awaiting trial in Portland.

(Reporting by Teresa Carson in Portland; Editing by Steve Gorman and Cynthia Johnston)