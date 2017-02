Displaced civilians wait at a checkpoint manned by anti-Gaddafi fighters as a Kingdom of Libya flag flies in the foreground, about 50 km (31 miles) west of Sirte September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

TRIPOLI Three officials representing Libya's National Transitional Council (NTC) told Reuters on Wednesday that Muammar Gaddafi's son Mo'tassim was captured in Sirte Tuesday, trying to escape the town in a car with a family.

He was taken to Benghazi Wednesday morning where he was questioned, they said. They gave no further details.

The NTC officials, based in Sirte and Benghazi, declined to be named but have provided accurate information to Reuters before.

