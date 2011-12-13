LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - IFC Films is acquiring U.S. rights to "The Moth Diaries," Mary Harron's adaptation of Rachel Klein's novel, the company announced Monday.

The movie, which IFC calls a "sensual gothic film," played at this year's Toronto and Venice International Film Festivals. It stars Lily Cole, Sarah Gadon, Sarah Bolger and Scott Speedman.

Harron, who wrote and directed the 2000 adaptation of Brett Easton Ellis' novel "American Psycho," handled both tasks on "The Moth Diaries," as well.

The story centers on Rebecca, a young girl played by Bolger, who is haunted by her father's suicide. A student at an exclusive boarding school, Rebecca empties her heart into her diary, frequently writing about her beloved roommate, Lucy (Gadon). But the relationship changes when Ernessa (Cole), arrives at school, sparking jealousy and suspicion in Rebecca.

Karine Martin and David Collins produced.

IFC does not yet have distribution plans.