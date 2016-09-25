Serena to play fewer tournaments to aid grand slam quest
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 Serena Williams plans to play fewer tournaments in the future to aid her quest to win more grand slam titles, according to her coach Patrick Mouratoglou.
MADRID Honda's Marc Marquez ended MotoGP's streak of eight different winners and moved a big step closer to taking his third world title with victory at Spain's MotorLand Aragon circuit on Sunday.
The Spaniard, who now has a 52-point advantage over Yamaha's Italian Valentino Rossi with four races remaining, started on pole but almost fell on the third lap before coming back through the field from fifth.
Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha's reigning world champion, finished second.
Rossi had to settle for third place after leading until Marquez passed him 12 laps from the end.
Marquez now has 248 points to Rossi's 196 and, with 25 points for a victory, the 23-year-old is on course to wrap up the championship with two races to spare at Australia's Phillip Island track on Oct 23.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON Liverpool sank deeper into their mid-season rut when Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers claimed a deserved 2-1 FA Cup fourth-round victory at Anfield as the competition lived up to its reputation for shocks on Saturday.
LIBREVILLE Burkina Faso and Cameroon booked semi-final berths at the African Nations Cup on Saturday as another page was ripped out of the form book when the latest favourites for the tournament were eliminated.