INDIANAPOLIS Brazilian Tony Kanaan won a wild Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, ending a decade of frustration at the famed Brickyard.

The former IndyCar champion captured the crown jewel of North American motor racing in his 12th attempt to complete his resume, taking the checkered flag under caution after defending champion Dario Franchitti crashed with just over two laps to go.

"This is it man, I made it," said Kanaan. "Finally I am going to put my ugly face on that trophy."

Colombia's Carlos Munoz crossed the finish line second in his IndyCar racing debut and American Ryan Hunter-Reay finished third out of the 33 drivers who started the 200-lap race.

Marco Andretti was fourth in a furious and frenetic race that feature a record 68 lead changes, doubling the previous mark set in 2012.

