Reaction to the death of IndyCar driver Justin Wilson, who died on Monday after being struck in the head by debris during a race at Pocono Speedway in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

- -

Mark Miles, chief executive officer of Hulman & Co, the parent of IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway

This is a monumentally sad day for IndyCar and the motorsports community as a whole.

- -

Wilson's family

He was a loving father and devoted husband, as well as a highly competitive racing driver who was respected by his peers.

- -

Reigning IndyCar Series champion Will Power

My thoughts and prayers are with his family.

- -

IndyCar driver Sage Karam

I can't find the proper words to describe the pain and sympathy I feel for Justin and his family.

- -

Three-times IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon

Father, Husband, Friend, just an amazing human being. We will miss you to no end. Love to the Wilson Family.

- -

Former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick

Wow, what a sad day. @justin_wilson was a good man. A great man. I had the pleasure of knowing him and pray for his family.

- -

NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Thoughts and prayers to his family, friends, and to the @IndyCar family.

- -

Four-times NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon

So sad to hear that we lost Justin Wilson today. Thoughts & prayers to his family and friends.

- -

Six-times NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson

My heart breaks for Justin's family and friends.

- -

2013 Indianapolis 500 champion Tony Kanaan

Why do we do this? Because we love it, don't want to be anywhere else but a race car. We will keep your legacy my friend. Racers race.

- -

Wilson's Andretti Autosport team mate Ryan Hunter-Reay

Can't say enough about him as a person, friend & teammate.

- -

Chip Gannassi Racing IndyCar managing director Mike Hull

Justin Wilson represents why we do this; life is about getting the most from the time given w/integrity. No one did it better

- -

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury)