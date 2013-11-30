Australia's Michael Doohan (L) leads competitor Doriano Romboni of Italy into a corner during Free Practice for the 500cc Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix at Phillip Island October 3, 1997.

Italian motorcycle racer Doriano Romboni died on Saturday after falling and being struck by another rider's bike at an event in memory of his late compatriot Marco Simoncelli, the ANSA news agency reported.

The popular Simoncelli was killed at the 2011 Malaysian Grand Prix after he lost control and was hit by two bikes, one ridden by compatriot Valentino Rossi.

Romboni, 45, had been flown by helicopter to hospital in Latina, south of Rome, after the crash at the event attended by other well known riders, including former world champion Max Biaggi.

Romboni competed between 1996-97 as an Aprilia factory rider in the 500cc category that is now MotoGP and was a race winner in the 125cc and 250cc categories. He also raced in world superbikes.

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Justin Palmer)