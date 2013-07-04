Pregnant Beyonce pulls out of Coachella music festival
LOS ANGELES Pregnant singer Beyonce on Thursday pulled out of performing at California's Coachella music festival in April, citing doctor's orders.
LONDON British metal band Motorhead has canceled its summer festival appearances due to frontman Lemmy's ill health.
Lemmy, 67, apologized to fans on Thursday for having to pull out of six concerts in Germany, France and Russia, while playing down his health issues saying he expected to be back in full force later this year.
The band had already canceled three concerts in June after Lemmy reportedly suffering a hematoma which is when blood collects outside of a blood vessel.
"It was a tough decision for me as I don't like to disappoint the fans especially in times where economy is bad and people spent their money to see us," Lemmy, whose real name is Ian Kilmister, said in a statement on the band's website.
"But sometimes you can't do anything else than following doctor's orders, but be sure we will be back and kick everybody's ass."
Motorhead, best known for its 1980s hit "Ace of Spades", last month received the Golden Gods award at the 11th annual Metal Hammer Golden Gods ceremony for its contribution to the rock and roll industry over near four decades.
The band, that was formed in 1975, is due to release its 21st studio album, "Aftershock", later this year.
(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith, Editing Paul Casciato)
LOS ANGELES Pregnant singer Beyonce on Thursday pulled out of performing at California's Coachella music festival in April, citing doctor's orders.
LONDON Late music icon David Bowie was the big winner at the BRITs in London on Wednesday, taking the British male solo artist and album of the year prizes at the UK's top music awards.
Comedian Arsenio Hall has dropped a lawsuit against Sinead O'Connor after the Irish singer apologized for claiming he had long provided the late pop star Prince with narcotics, his publicist said on Thursday.