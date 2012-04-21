NEW YORK Sanjay Jha, the chief executive to Motorola Mobility, was awarded a total compensation package of about $47 million in 2011, almost four times his 2010 pay, according to a regulatory filing.

The cellphone maker, which agreed to be bought by Google Inc for $12.5 billion, said on Friday that the rise was due to the successful splitting of Motorola into two companies last year to form Motorola Mobility and Motorola Solutions.

Jha's pay package, including option awards, increased from about $13 million in 2010, the company said in its proxy filing on Friday.

Motorola said it still expects the Google deal to close in the first half of 2012 even though the Chinese government last month extended its review of the deal, which has been approved by U.S. and European regulators.

Motorola Mobility said it and Google are working closely with China's regulators in their investigation of the deal.

The company scheduled its annual meeting for June 4 but said it could be canceled depending on the timing of the sale's completion.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew in New York, Himank Sharma in Bangalore, Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)