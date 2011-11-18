France's Renault stake blocks deeper Nissan deal: CEO
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc said late on Thursday that its stockholders approved the $12.5 billion deal to be acquired by the search giant Google Inc.
Motorola, which was one of the two parts split from Motorola Inc, said that 99 percent of the shares that were voted, voted in favor of the $40 per share deal. The shares represented about 74 percent of the company's total outstanding shares.
In August, Google said it will buy the handset device manufacturer in its biggest deal ever, paying a steep premium of 63 percent.
Libertyville, Illinois-based Motorola's shares closed at $38.94 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange while shares of Google closed at $600.87 on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; editing by Carol Bishopric)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
DUBAI The Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia's top sovereign wealth fund, said it is not considering the acquisition of a stake in North American amusement park operator Six Flags Entertainment Corp .
British speciality chemicals maker Elementis Plc said on Friday it would buy U.S.-based SummitReheis from an affiliate of private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC for an enterprise value of $360 million to expand its personal care chemicals business.