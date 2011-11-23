Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
Activist investor Carl Icahn reported in a regulatory filing that he sold 2.9 million shares of Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc for $114 million.
Last week, Motorola said that its stockholders approved the $12.5 billion deal to be acquired by the search giant Google Inc.
The 2.9 million shares were sold at a slightly lower price than Google's offer of $40 a share for Motorola mobility.
In August, Google said it will buy the handset device manufacturer in its biggest deal ever, paying a steep premium of 63 percent.
Libertyville, Illinois-based Motorola's shares closed at $38.57 on Tuesday on the New York Exchange.
