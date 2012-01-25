Motorola Solutions <MSI.N > posted fourth-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street expectations, helped by strong demand from businesses and government clients for its wireless equipment.

The maker of equipment such as two-way radios used by police and handheld computing devices used in retail stores posted operating earnings of $276 million, compared with $272 million in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue grew 5 percent to $2.30 billion. Analysts on average had expected $2.28 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales at the government segment were $1.5 billion, up 6 percent from the year-ago quarter, the company said in a statement.

Motorola Solutions forecast first-quarter earnings from continuing operations of 50 cents to 55 cents a share. Analysts were looking for 56 cents a share.

Motorola Solutions shares closed at $47.86 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)