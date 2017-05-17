Hinkley Point likely to be only new UK nuclear plant - SSE CEO
ESTORIL, Portugal The head of one of Britain's top utilities said on Monday that EDF's planned nuclear power station at Hinkley Point is likely to be the only one to go ahead in the UK.
LONDON Barclays has named former Goldman Sachs banker Ulrich Kratz as co-head of its consumer retail group in Europe and the Middle East, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
Kratz will partner with Gavriel Lambert to lead the bank's coverage of consumer companies in those regions, the memo said.
Reuters reported last week Barclays is reshuffling its investment bank leadership team under new chief Tim Throsby as it seeks to boost returns.
A spokesman for Barclays confirmed the contents of the memo.
(Reporting by Lawrence White, editing by Louise Heavens)
LONDON Standard Life's 11 billion pound deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management was approved by both companies' shareholders at meetings on Monday.
HAMBURG, Germany German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Britain might end up following the example of other islands in the European Union with low tax rates when it quits the bloc.