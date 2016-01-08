Federal Reserve approves United Bankshares buyout of Cardinal Bank
WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve on Friday said it approved a buyout of Cardinal Financial Corp [CFNLCD.UL] of McLean, Virginia, by United Bankshares Inc of Charleston, West Virginia.
MUMBAI Japan's NEC Corp (6701.T) is in initial talks to acquire Indian IT services firm Mphasis Ltd (MBFL.NS), majority owned by HP Inc (HPQ.N), CNBC TV18 reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.
In a statement to exchanges, Mphasis said the news report was "speculative".
"The company does not respond to the market rumors and speculative news reporting," Mphasis said in the stock exchange disclosure.
Shares in Mphasis, in which HP has a 60.5 percent stake, rose 2.1 percent in the Mumbai market which was up 0.4 percent.
SAO PAULO Brazilian airline Azul SA is tentatively planning to price its initial public offering on Monday, according to a statement on its website, pending approval of securities regulator CVM, which suspended the offering hours ahead of pricing.