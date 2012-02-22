LOS ANGELES, Feb 22 (TheWrap.com) - The Motion Picture and Television Fund's long-term care facility has been fined $80,000 over the death of a patient, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Although the patient was unnamed, two people close to the situation identified her as Carrie DeLay, an 89-year woman who fell to her death under mysterious circumstances in 2010.

The citation faults the facility for failing to ensure an environment free of accident hazards and for inadequate supervision.

The MPTF received a class "AA" citation, which the health department describes as the most severe penalty under state law.

A spokesperson for the MPTF did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

As TheWrap first reported, the wheelchair-bound DeLay was found at the bottom of a staircase at the MPTF Woodland long-term care facility on October 17, 2010 after suffering a fall.

She died a week later.

The state launched an investigation shortly thereafter. However, investigators could not find any witnesses who could explain the circumstances of her tumble. The wheelchair-bound patient was last seen 300 feet from the stairs. To get to them she should would have had to push open a heavy fire door.

DeLay had been a resident at the MPTF for more than a decade and suffered from advanced Alzheimer's disease.

DeLay's family sued the MPTF in March, 2011 for unspecified damages. It charged the MPTF with wrongful death, patient neglect, elder abuse and violation of the patient's Bill of Rights.

Anthony Lanzone, an attorney for DeLay's family, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)