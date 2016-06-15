HONG KONG China has failed again to convince U.S. index provider MSCI Inc to add local Chinese shares to its key emerging market index, and the company could not say when it was likely to give the green light, as global investors raised fresh objections.

Below are the key objections:

QFII rules and capital mobility restrictions: In February, China liberalised its $81 billion Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme to make it easier for foreign investors to get larger amounts of investment quota, but MSCI said on Wednesday the new rules have yet to fully take effect with some investors still waiting for quota. In addition, restrictions on repatriation of capital under the scheme remain a key concern, with investors only allowed to repatriate 20 percent of net asset value per month. These curbs remain a significant hurdle for investors such as mutual funds that may have to manage redemptions, MSCI said.

Share suspension rules: In the wake of an unprecedented market crash last summer, Chinese regulators allowed more than half the companies listed in China to suspend trading in their shares. In May, the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges announced new rules to prevent firms from suspending shares for prolonged periods. In separate notices, the Shenzhen and Shanghai stock exchanges said share suspensions of listed companies involved in major asset restructuring cannot exceed three months, and companies conducting private placements cannot be suspended for more than one month. MSCI said it needs time to assess whether these rules are effective in reducing the total number of suspended shares.

Product pre-approval restrictions: This area of regulation wasn't raised publicly by MSCI in previous years, but on Wednesday the index provider noted it as another key concern for investors. In a nutshell, all financial products linked to an index containing mainland shares need to be pre-approved by a local Chinese stock exchange even if the product was listed internationally. This has emerged as a key sticking point with MSCI clients, since it could put products based on MSCI's Emerging Markets Index at risk if it adds A shares, and limits investors' ability to build hedging products.

Stock Connect: The Hong Kong-Shanghai trading link, which is due to be extended to Shenzhen shortly, has received a lot of attention among market watchers as a game-changer for China market access, but MSCI disagreed with this notion, saying there are major compliance problems with the scheme and many investors don't want to use it. This makes fixing the QFII problems more urgent.

