European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
U.S. market index compiler MSCI Inc (MSCI.N) said it was not in talks for a possible takeover.
"We have not received any offer or indication of interest," the company said on Wednesday.
The company's response came after a media report that financial data provider S&P Global Inc (SPGI.N) was seeking to buy MSCI for $11 billion.
MSCI's shares trimmed most of their gains and were up 1 percent. They had risen as much as 13.5 percent to a record high $109.29 in early trading.
Shares of S&P Global were down 1.3 percent at $130.50.
(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.