Home Depot's profit beat, $15 billion buyback lift shares to new high
Home Depot Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, boosted by a strong housing market in the United States, and set a $15 billion share repurchase program.
Industrial products distributor MSC Industrial Direct (MSM.N) forecast earnings below market expectations for the current quarter as its customers look to reduce spending.
MSC Industrial, which distributes industrial supplies such as fasteners, metalworking tools and measuring instruments, expects fourth-quarter earnings between $1.05 and $1.09 per share.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.10 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income for the third quarter ended May 26 rose to $70.2 million, or $1.10 per share, from $62.1 million, or 97 cents a share, a year earlier. Sales rose 15 percent to $612 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of $1.11 per share on revenue of $617.3 million.
Shares of the company closed at $62.42 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Home Depot Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, boosted by a strong housing market in the United States, and set a $15 billion share repurchase program.
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, said it had stemmed the pace of sales decline over the last three months, suggesting new CEO Sean Clarke's focus on pricing and product quality is starting to have an impact.
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC's full-year profit slumped 62 percent and fell far short of forecasts on Tuesday as the bank took hefty writedowns from restructuring and flagged near-term brakes on revenue growth.